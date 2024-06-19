BYO Express Cuisine 211 Dohoney Trace Rd
BUILD YOUR OWN MENU
- BYO Bowl
Choose 1 protein or 2 half’s (double up on protein for extra price ) Pick 2 sides Up to 8 toppings
- BYO Burrito
Choose 1 protein or 2 half’s (double up on protein for extra price ) Pick 2 sides Up to 5 toppings
- BYO Loaded Potato
Choose 1 protein or 2 half’s (double up on protein for extra price ) Up to 5 toppings
- BYO Nachos
Choose 1 protein or 2 half’s (double up on protein for extra price ) Pick 2 sides Up to 5 toppings
- BYO Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Choose 1, 2, or 3 proteins (poke) Up to 8 toppings Pick crunch Pick sauce
- BYO Quesadilla
- BYO Salad
Choose 1 protein or 2 half’s (double up on protein for extra price ) Up to 8 toppings Choose a dressing (ranch,thousand island, balsamic vinaigrette
- BYO Tacos
Build your tacos Tortilla: Soft flour, Soft Corn or Crunchy Protein: choose 1 protein Toppings: up to 5
Poke Bowls
- Green River Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: ahí tuna, salmon, and crab Toppings: cucumber, seaweed, edamame, avocado, sweet onion, red cabbage and masago Sauce: spicy mayo and Eel sauce Crunch: sesame seed$16.49
- Volcano Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: shrimp, salmon and crab Toppings: jalapeño, cilantro, avocado, mango, and sweet onions Crunch: nori flakes Sauces: ponzu and mango sauce$15.75
- Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: ahí tuna, shrimp Toppings: pineapple, mango, mandarin, seaweed, cucumber, red cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame Crunch: crispy onions Sauce: Eel sauce, poke sauce and spicy mayo$13.99
- Vegetarian Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: Tofu Toppings: edamame, avocado, green onions, cucumbers, corn, red cabbage, radish, lime wedge, carrot, and seaweed Crunch: sesame seed, nori flake Sauce: sweet soy sauce and yum yum sauce$13.49
- Teriyaki Chicken Poke Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: grilled chicken Toppings: Chickpea, shredded carrots, sweet corn, mandarin, pineapple, cilantro, reddish and green onions Sauce: teriyaki and sesame sauce Crunch: Sesame seed and fried onion$11.99
Protein Bowls
- Burger Bowl
Base: mixed greens and rice Protein: ground beef Toppings: grape tomatoes, onion, pickles, shredded cheddar cheese and bacon bits Sauce: chipotle ranch$13.99
- Mediterranean Bowl
Base: white rice Protein: chicken shawarma or beef and lamb Toppings: mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrots, lemon wedge, feta cheese, hummus, and pita bread Sauce: tzatziki sauce$13.49
- Fajita Bowl
Base: rice and black beans Protein: chicken, steak or ground beef Toppings: fajita vegetables, corn, chickpeas, cilantro, avocado, lime wedges and pico de Gallo Crunch: colored tortilla chips Sauce: avocado salsa$13.49
- Power Protein Bowl
Base: rice Protein: chicken, steak, and barbacoa Toppings: black beans, chickpeas, guacamole, edamame, corn, bacon bits, pico and hard-boiled eggs Sauce: green salsa$15.99
- Al Pastor Bowl
Base rice and beans over cheese dip Protein: Al pastor Topping: pineapple, corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, fajita vegetables, cabbage and guacamole Sauce Green salsa$13.99
- Elote Bowl
Elote( corn) bowl Fresh corn with lime mayo and butter topped with cotija cheese and chili powder$7.99